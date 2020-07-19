Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.45.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 2,909.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.