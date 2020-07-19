Zacks Investment Research Lowers Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) to Strong Sell

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

