Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte-Hanks is a worldwide direct and targeted marketing company that provides marketing services and shopper advertising opportunities to local, regional, national and international consumer and business-to-business marketers. Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing improves return on its clients’ marketing investment by increasing their prospect and customer value a process of customer optimization organized around five strategic considerations: Information data collection/management — Opportunity data access/utilization — Insight data analysis/interpretation — Engagement knowledge application — Interaction program execution. Expert in integrating this process, Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing is highly skilled at tailoring solutions for each of the vertical markets it serves. “

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Harte Hanks stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew B. Benett acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew B. Benett acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $77,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 71,439 shares of company stock valued at $182,732. Corporate insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHS. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Harte Hanks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.