Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NET. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a PE ratio of -51.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $354,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $5,213,265.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,858,074 shares of company stock worth $477,673,348. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

