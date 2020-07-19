Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.01.

NYSE AGI opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alamos Gold by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

