Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). Prevail Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVL. BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

PRVL opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $531.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. Prevail Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 42,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 965.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

