Zacks: Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. M.D.C. posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 29.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.