Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 411,971 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,288,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.