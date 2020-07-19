Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cloudera reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Cloudera stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,973 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cloudera by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 27.3% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

