Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.