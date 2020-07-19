Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.20) and the highest is ($0.84). Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.75). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 266.24%. The firm had revenue of $244.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.79 million.

A number of research firms have commented on WLL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

NYSE:WLL opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.