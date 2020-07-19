Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,310. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,244,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 813,697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 446,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 262,564 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.