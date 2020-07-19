Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$1.58 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($1.56). Marcus reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 346.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%.

MCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $3,542,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Marcus by 983.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,958 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Marcus by 118.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCS opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.26. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

