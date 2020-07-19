Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is $0.23. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE:LL opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

