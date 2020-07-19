Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 608.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 350,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in International Money Express by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

