Zacks: Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research started coverage on Lawson Products in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of LAWS opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $264.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lawson Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Lawson Products by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lawson Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lawson Products by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

