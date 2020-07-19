Zacks: Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post sales of $969.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $960.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.90 million. Ciena reported sales of $960.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

CIEN opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $87,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $279,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,035 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

