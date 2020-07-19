Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.55. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 26.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.