Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sirius XM reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.97.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Sirius XM by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

