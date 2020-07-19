Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. NetApp posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
