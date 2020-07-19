Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. NetApp posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

