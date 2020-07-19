Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Kamada had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million.

KMDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of KMDA opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 53.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

