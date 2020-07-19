Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Receives $22.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $73,432,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $21,308,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 954.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,065 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XRX opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.62. Xerox has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

