Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $420,946.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $105.78 million and approximately $420,946.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $9,076.07 or 0.99531849 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001045 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123182 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000575 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 11,655 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

