Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.Com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.24.

WIX opened at $270.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.87 and its 200 day moving average is $164.05. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $299.83.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Wix.Com by 294.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter worth $65,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wix.Com by 178.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

