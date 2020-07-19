Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Receives €153.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €153.06 ($171.98).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($144.94) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of WDI opened at €1.98 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €44.55 and its 200 day moving average is €95.24. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €1.08 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of €159.80 ($179.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $244.22 million and a PE ratio of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

