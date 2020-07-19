Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other analysts have also commented on WIT. Citigroup raised Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.86.

NYSE:WIT opened at $3.81 on Friday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wipro by 63.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 45.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 4,784.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,308,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 22.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,395,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

