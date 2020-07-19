Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

