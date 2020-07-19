Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,364.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

