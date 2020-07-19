Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

