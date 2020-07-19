Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

