Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

