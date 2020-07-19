Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 112,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

