Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $261.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.