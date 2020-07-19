William Blair Comments on FLIR Systems, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLIR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FLIR Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

