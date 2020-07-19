Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.01. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $918.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1840541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.31%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

