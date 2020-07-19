Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Receives C$2.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE:WCP opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.01. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1840541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -6.31%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.