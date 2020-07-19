Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Receives $42.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after buying an additional 3,628,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,577,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,613,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,966,000 after buying an additional 387,618 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,998,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after buying an additional 693,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,561,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

