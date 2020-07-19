WFD Unibail Rodamco’s (UNBLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNBLF. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get WFD Unibail Rodamco alerts:

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $55.00 on Thursday. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.