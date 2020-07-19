West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

WFT has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of WFT stock opened at C$61.17 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$21.60 and a one year high of C$65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -33.93%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

