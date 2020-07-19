WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

