WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

