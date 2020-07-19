Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $244,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 695.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 184,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,184,000 after acquiring an additional 161,194 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $3,775,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura increased their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $261.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

