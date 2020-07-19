Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 747.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 676,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,643,000 after purchasing an additional 596,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,490,000 after purchasing an additional 290,785 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 40,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.