Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97. The company has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

