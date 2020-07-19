Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The company has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

