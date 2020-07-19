Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,425 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Visa by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 147,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $274,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.