Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their overweight rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KREF. Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.08.

Shares of KREF opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 329.54 and a quick ratio of 329.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.99%.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,690.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 142,190 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

