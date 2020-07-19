Wells Fargo & Co Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $250.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.95.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $238.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.76. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $247.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $284,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $106,158,956. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 213.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.