Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $249,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sleep Number by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sleep Number by 117.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,034,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,827 shares of company stock worth $2,357,055 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

