Wedbush Comments on Blueprint Medicines Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.00) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMC. BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $77.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 782.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 60,959 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

